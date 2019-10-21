Exceptional efforts in the classroom and in their communities helped this year’s Chancellor’s Scholars at Southern Illinois University Carbondale stand out from their peers.
The Chancellor’s Scholarship, SIU’s most prestigious award, is a significant achievement for the students as it covers tuition, fees, room and board for four years. Twenty-five students are receiving this year’s awards.
A total of 307 students participated in the Chancellor’s and University Excellence Scholarship Interview Weekend. The selections are based on the students’ ACT or SAT scores, their academic credentials submitted at the time of admission, an essay and personal interview. The applicants also have a record of leadership in their communities and participation in numerous extracurricular activities.
The award is renewable for three years, contingent upon the students maintaining a 3.0 or higher GPA.
Among those receiving the scholarships are two area students.
Arianna Goss, Newton Community High School, is the daughter of Christina and Larry Goss. An Illinois State Scholar, she was her school’s 2019 valedictorian and a class officer. She was a Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) national qualifier; 4-H Honor member; TRIO Upward Bound 2018 Summer Program Star Student and involved in numerous clubs and activities. That included the school’s math, science and Spanish clubs; student council, FBLA, and BETA clubs; marching and pep bands; drumline; chorus, and tennis. She is majoring in health care management.
Wyatt Smith, Stewardson-Strasburg High School, is the son of Brigit and Chad Smith. An Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society member and class valedictorian, Smith earned high honors all four years in high school and awards in calculus, trigonometry, geometry, English, Illinois History, Spanish and biology. He was part of the student council and numerous clubs, including scholastic bowl, Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) and summer strings orchestra. He was also involved in basketball and track. He is majoring in physiology.
