Area students attend ALA Illini Girls State

The 82nd Session of the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State was held on the campus of Eastern Illinois University June 18-24.
The American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State is a weeklong program dedicated to providing training for young women in city, county and state government. They were placed into a two-party system and ran for office, campaigned, voted, and wrote legislation pertinent to American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State as well as the state and nation.
Local American Legion Auxiliary Units sponsored the following students: Oconee ALA Unit 317 sponsored Claire Kuhn and Clair Osborn, students at Pana High School; Edgewood ALA Unit 1168 sponsored Lexi McCoy, a student at Effingham High School; Stewardson ALA Unit 611 sponsored Estephani Cuatzozon, a student at Stewardson-Strasburg High School; and Strasburg ALA Unit 289 sponsored Anna Tucker, a student at Stewardson-Strasburg High School, and Oaklie Layton, a student at Mattoon High School.
These young ladies got involved and were elected to the following positions: Claire Kuhn elected to Regional Superintendent of Schools for Empowerment County, Claire Osborn elected to Perseverance City Treasurer, Lexi McCoy elected to the Senate, Anna Tucker was on the ballot for the General Election for Lieutenant Governor, and Oaklie Layton was elected as the Party Leader for the Federalist Party and will be invited back for the 83rd Session of ALA Illini Girls State in 2024.
Local staff members included Sarah Wyckoff of Effingham, serving at ALA Illini Girls State Director; Linda Oakley of Strasburg, serving as ALA Illini Girls State Secretary; and Lexi Agney of Strasburg, serving as Kindness City Counselor.
