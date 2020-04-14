Area senior named Outstanding Student State Award winner

Regional Office of Education 3 Aspire Alternative High School senior Darian McElroy was awarded the ICEARY Outstanding Student Regional Award and ICEARY Outstanding Student State Award at the recent ICEARY Conference in Bloomington March 5.
Students are nominated throughout the State of Illinois by an ICEARY member. Regional winners are selected based on demonstration of tenacity to overcome family and/or home circumstances or other obstacles to complete an education, possession of exemplary skills or abilities that help the student succeed and significant improvements as a result of attending an alternative education program. Of the five regional winners selected, one state winner is then designated.
McElroy, an Altamont High School senior, attended Aspire Alternative High School, where she overcame obstacles to earn her high school diploma in December 2019. While attending Aspire, Darian improved her overall school attendance, made honor roll for two semesters, and volunteered at Effingham County Humane Society, all while caring for her infant daughter. Darian is the daughter of Charlette Burns of Altamont.
ICEARY, Illinois Coalition for Educating At-Risk Youth, is a statewide organization for teachers, paraprofessionals, truancy workers and others to promote the alternative education programs funded by TAOEP (Truants’ Alternative Optional Education Program), RSSP (Regional Safe School Programs) and ALOP (Alternative Learning Opportunity Programs) grants through the State of Illinois.
