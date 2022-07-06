In early June, Scouts from all over came to Eastern Illinois University’s campus for a three-day merit badge fair while camping inside EIU’s dorms.
Twenty EIU professors taught 26 different merit badges. Their goal was to earn six merit badges in various essential and creative skills, such as photography, woodworking and citizenship. Scouts also got to use EIU’s facilities, including pool, billiards center and sports complex.
Scouting units came from Charleston, Mattoon, Effingham, Robinson, Paris, Marshall, Newton, Springfield, Decatur and St. Louis, among others. The event had nearly 50 scouts and over 30 volunteers. In addition, Redhawk District's first girls’ troop from Effingham and Coles counties attended.
