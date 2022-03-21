Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.
The following area school were awarded grants.
Altamont CUSD 10, $850
Beecher City CUSD 20, $850
Clay City CUSD 10, $850
Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A, $850
Dieterich CU 30, $850
Effingham CUSD 40, $1,865.05
South Central CUSD 401, $850
North Clay CUSD 25, $850
Neoga CUSD 3, $850
Jasper County CUSD 1, $948.12
Saint Elmo Community Unit School District 202, $850
Shelbyville CUSD 4, $910.05
Stewardson-Strasburg SD 5A, $850
Teutopolis CU 50, $913.44
Cumberland CUSD 77, $850
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the Governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for:
• Fiction and/or non-fiction books
• Educational CDs and DVDs
• Library subscriptions
• Electronic resources
• New computers
• Wi-Fi connectivity improvements
Information concerning the grant program can be found at ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.
