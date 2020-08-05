Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation awarded $86,350 to the following organizations in the first round of funding from the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund:

Camp New Hope

Children’s Advocacy Center

Coles County Habitat for Humanity

Community Support Systems

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County

Effingham Child Development Center

Fit-2-Serve

LifeLinks Mental Health

Mattoon YMCA

New Life Car Care

St. Vincent DePaul

SWAN

“We are grateful to the Community Foundation staff and board of directors for their efforts in bringing the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to our community,” expressed Meghan Rewers, Director of Crisis Nursery of Effingham County. “Like many other area organizations, Crisis Nursery of Effingham County has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. This generous gift will help support our program in restocking our shelves with much-needed items, like diapers and clothing, while also supporting our hard-working staff that continues to bravely show up for children and families in our community. Thank you for your support and for helping our program keep children safe and families strong.”

“COVID-19 has impacted the services and supports we provide to the individuals we serve,” explained Lisa Siemer, with Community Support Services (CSS). “With the Community Day Services program being closed since March, we have had to look for creative ways to reach out and connect CSS individuals with job coaches, case managers and with each other. This grant will allow us to share technology devices for learning and opening communication avenues for individuals with developmental disabilities.”

Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, in partnership with Lumpkin Family Foundation, established the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to support organizations directly serving residents and families most affected by the pandemic. A fund advisory committee manages the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund.

