Area Midland employee honored with high distinction

Midland States Bank understands that a company’s culture is more than words in a mission statement: It is belief in practice.
“As we were developing a comprehensive employee recognition campaign, the pandemic hit,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The pandemic made it even more important to recognize our staff who put our values in action. Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a local nonprofit on their behalf.”
To make this happen, a recognition program called the “One Midland Club” launched. Annually, five Midland employees who were nominated by their peers or customers are honored with this high distinction. Midland’s executive team evaluates all nominations and selects the five top employees. Each winner received a bonus award of $5,000. In addition, Midland donates $5,000 to the top winner’s charity of choice.
Arial Anderson, an Effingham-based employee, was named as the 2020 Top Winner. Anderson has been with Midland since April 2017. She currently serves as a Partner Assist Line Specialist, an internal position that provides phone and email support to branch staff throughout Illinois and the St. Louis metro area, as well as resolves technical needs related to policy or procedures. She previously worked as a Customer Care Specialist, who answers customer questions and resolves personal account issues.
“I’ve worked in other financial institutions in Illinois and never felt as valued as I do here,” Anderson said. “My managers here have helped me grow through all of my roles and experiences. I can finally say that I enjoy my career thanks to Midland. I’m honored that my peers have nominated me for the work that I do and that our executives chose me as the Top Winner.”
Anderson selected Effingham County Humane Society to receive a $5,000 donation.
“This donation came at the perfect time. Like other nonprofits, the COVID pandemic foiled our annual fundraisers that help make what we do possible. Thank you to Arial for thinking of us and wanting to help support animals throughout Effingham County,” said Effingham County Humane Society President Mark Clineff.
Additional 2020 One Midland Club winners are:
Tiffany Heneghan — Universal Banker–Bradley, Illinois
Terrence Easter — Loan Documentation and Funding Specialist–St. Charles, Missouri
Linda Linn — Treasury Customer Support Specialist–Streator, Illinois
Jon Soucie — Lead Analyst–Streator, Illinois
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.