Trick or Treats
City of Effingham 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31. Trick-or treating will be challenging amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year and may look different from previous Halloweens. However, for those who are welcoming trick-or-treaters to their home, leave your porch lights on. If porch lights are not on, we ask that trick-or-treaters respect the wishes of those homeowners by bypassing those residences.
Beecher City, Saturday, Oct. 30, 6–7:30 p.m. Beecher City residents should leave a light on their front porches to signal trick-or-treaters are welcome at their homes.
Walk or Treat
Halloween Lighted Walk or Treat (outdoors) 5:30–7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 600 W Temple Ave., Effingham. Free but accepting nonperishable or monetary donations for the Manna Closet.
Trunk or Treats
Centenary United Methodist Church parking lot, 203 E. Grove Ave., Effingham, Sunday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. No meal or indoor events this year.
First Christian Church, 901 N. Henrietta St. Effingham, behind the church near the pavilion. At the pavilion, there will be hot dogs, popcorn, hot apple cider and hot chocolate. It will be held on Halloween, Oct. 31, 6–8 p.m.
Diesel Dr. Diagnostics, Oct. 30, 2–5 p.m.
Montrose Village Hall, Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors at the Montrose Fire Protection District building next door.
Halloween Celebration
The Annual Halloween Celebration sponsored by the Strasburg American Legion Post 289 will be on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The soup supper sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 begins at 5 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Building. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, polish sausage, barbecue, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, nachos and cheese, sloppy nachos, homemade pies and drinks.
The masked parade led by the Stewardson-Strasburg Band begins at 7 p.m. with judging at 7:30 p.m. Categories for this year’s costumes include Storybook and Fairy Tales; TV and Movies; Clowns and Hobos; Monsters, Ghosts and Witches; Cowboys and Indians; Military; Animals, Miscellaneous; Under 3 years old; and Adults. Grand prize is $25.
Following the masked parade and judging, the cake walk is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m. Along with the food, fun and fellowship, the American Legion will be holding a 50/50 drawing plus a free merchants drawing for items from the various businesses in the community.
