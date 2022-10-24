Effingham
Trick-or-Treat
Trick-or-Treat in the city of Effingham will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Those welcoming trick-or-treaters to their home should leave their porch lights on. If porch lights are not on, trick-or-treaters are asked to respect the wishes of those homeowners by bypassing those residences. All children should be accompanied by an adult.
Halloween Parade
The Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club will host the 2022 Halloween Parade Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. The parade will travel along Maple Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Enjoy a fun, lively parade (and plenty of sweet treats) with businesses, youth groups, dance studios, bands and more. This year's parade theme is '80s and '90s cartoons.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat
Don your best disguise for Downtown Effingham's Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Partake in a safe, family-friendly afternoon with your trick-or-treaters. Stroll from business to business, collecting treats. This event is free to the public.
Trunk-or-Treats
Centenary United Methodist Church Trunk-or-Treat with chili supper will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
Diesel Dr. Diagnostics will have a Trunk-or-Treat Sunday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Lighted Halloween Candy Walk
First Presbyterian Church will host a Lighted Halloween Candy Walk 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. ?
Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat
The Glenwood Assisted Living will have a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Kids are encouraged to dress up and wear costumes.
Shumway
The Village of Shumway Trick-or-Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 29, between 6 and 8 p.m.
Edgewood
Edgewood Trick-or-Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.
Dieterich
Dieterich Trick-or-Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. Residents must have their porch lights on to participate.
Strasburg
The Annual Halloween Celebration, sponsored by Strasburg American Legion Post 289, will be Saturday, Oct. 29.
The soup supper, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289, begins at 5 p.m. in the Strasburg Community Building. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup, polish sausage, barbecue, hot dogs, sloppy dogs, nachos and cheese, sloppy nachos, homemade pie and drinks.
The masked parade led by the Stewardson-Strasburg Band/Drum Line begins at 7 p.m. with judging at 7:30 p.m. Categories for this year’s costumes include Under 3 Years Old, Storybook and Fairy Tales, TV and Movies, Monsters, Ghosts and Witches, Superhero, Princess, Occupational, Animals, Couple, Group, Miscellaneous and Adults. Grand Prize is $25.
Following the masked parade and judging, the cake walk is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m. Along with the food, fun and fellowship, the American Legion will be holding a 50/50 drawing plus a free merchants drawing for items from various businesses in the community.
Kinmundy
Kinmundy Log Cabin Village presents Haunted Woods and Cabins Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Cost is $10. Proceeds go to upkeep of cabins and grounds. Kinmundy Log Cabin Village is operated by Kinmundy Promotions Inc., a nonprofit organization.
Food will be available at The Hole Dozen Food Truck.
