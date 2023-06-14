More than 5,000 FFA members, advisers and guests attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 13-15. With a 2023 theme of “Electrify,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.
Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy, of Illinois, and from each of the retiring major state officers.
During the convention, the following awards were presented.
Altamont
American FFA Degree: Julianna Berg and Adam Tappendorf were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
Beecher City
Illinois State FFA Degree: Beau Doedtman and Michael Klepzig
Brownstown
Illinois State FFA Degree: Taylor Claycomb, Abigaile Ledbetter, Brody Mason and Lexi Seabaugh
Clay City FFA
Illinois State FFA Degree: Taylor Pittman
Cowden-Herrick FFA
Illinois State FFA Degree: Carter Bain and Ralph Thompson
Cumberland FFA
Illinois State FFA Degree: Kenley Carr, Taylor Huddlestun, Ashlyn McCullough, Lance McElravy, Taylor Neal, Rosten Ryder and Lucas Smith
American FFA Degree: Mason Brockett was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
Shelbyville FFA
Illinois State FFA Degree: Graycee Gottfriedt, Austin Ryherd, Audrey Summers, & Sophie Trainor
American FFA Degree: Rope Hatfeld and Drennen Prosser were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
South Central FFA
Illinois State FFA Degree: Mitchell Brauer, Alec Hiestand, Jacob Hilmes, Chezney Robb and Chase Thompson
American FFA Degree: Victoria Iler, Alec Langley and Dennis Wollin were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.
