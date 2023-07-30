Three young farming couples from central and southern Illinois were named FreshRoots Directors Cup honorees by Farm Credit Illinois, including Jake and Sarah Hotze of Teutopolis and Chad and Katy Conder of Stewardson.
The Hotzes are third-generation farmers. Jake, 28, works full time on the farm and Sarah, 27, is a self-employed marketer and business mentor.
Jake began raising Holstein cattle in 2015 and has since added corn, soybeans, wheat and hay to his operation. They are sole proprietors of their farm.
“We apply the mindset that goals and dreams take consistency and perseverance,” says Sarah Hotze.
“It hasn’t always been easy as young farmers, but challenging ourselves helped us grow our farm to where it is today and where it can go in the future.”
The Conders are third-generation corn, soybean and cattle farmers. Chad, 37, works on the farm full time and Katy, 39, works as a school counselor.
Chad began his farming career in 2004 alongside his father and plans to begin offering custom planting this spring.
“We are a forward-focused farm, constantly setting goals and holding one another accountable,” said Chad Conder.
“In all areas of our lives, reflection, change and growth are essential to success. We hope this mentality will provide opportunities for future generations.”
The Directors Cup presented by the cooperative Board of Directors celebrates young and beginning farmers committed to continuous learning and intentional living for a brighter future for their farm family business and community. Honorees receive $5,000 and a commemorative keepsake.
Cooperative members were selected by a panel of seven industry representatives, including one FCI Board member, based on a combination of each applicant’s unique farm beginnings, personal and business aspirations, and vision for their farm business and community.
The Directors Cup award is part of the FreshRoots young and beginning farmers program, which provides lending assistance and learning incentives to farmers up to age 40 or in their first 10 years of farming.
“Many of today’s young and beginning farmers proactively invest in their futures on and off the farm,” said Steve Hettinger, FCI Board Chair and Champaign County farmer. “The Board of Directors celebrates these farm couples for their dedication to bettering themselves and their communities.”
“FCI values personal growth and professional development for member-owners, especially young and beginning farmers,” said Aaron Johnson, FCI president and CEO.
“The FreshRoots Directors Cup is a tangible way the cooperative is helping the next generation of farm families succeed.”
