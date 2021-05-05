The Regional Office of Education 11 announced the 2021 Second Annual ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients.
The Regional Office of Education 11 requested nominations from each school district within the region seeking to highlight a pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educator who has modeled excellence in education. Nominees included exceptionally skillful and dedicated individuals who have the respect and admiration of students, parents and co-workers. They also play active and useful roles within their communities as well as schools, often distinguishing themselves as leaders. Their most important quality is their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
Nominations were accepted through February 2021, reviewed by a committee, and one educator per school district was selected to receive the distinguished ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award.
Dr. Kyle Thompson, Regional Superintendent, said, “We are privileged to have so many outstanding educators within our region, passionate about the profession, and dedicated to our students. It’s an honor to recognize and validate their meaningful efforts. Education is truly a work of heart and these educators work with relentless persistency, creativity, flexibility and competence. Our students, schools and communities benefit from their skills, knowledge and compassion.”
Among the following 2021 ROE 11 Recognition of Excellence Award Recipients are:
Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A: Kyle Knop
Cumberland CUSD 77: Amy Carr
Neoga CUSD 3: Alicia Kessler
Shelbyville CUSD 4: Rachel Banfield
Stewardson-Strasburg CUSD 5A: Leslie Richter
