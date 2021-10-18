Area doctor ordained to priesthood

Episcopal Bishop The Right Reverend Paul E. Lambert ordained The Rev. David R. Knox to the Sacred Order of Priests on Oct. 18.
The ceremony took place at Trinity Episcopal Church at 2200 Western Avenue in Mattoon.
Knox, 52, is also a physician who practiced at Carle Hospital until he took a leave of absence to attend Nashotah House Seminary. He was ordained a deacon in March and graduated in May. He will now be Priest-in-Charge at Trinity Episcopal Church Mattoon and also resume his medical practice. Knox resides in Charleston.
A reception followed the ordination service in the Parish Hall of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.
