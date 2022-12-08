SS Chad Express in Sigel is partnering with Three Z Printing Co. in Teutopolis to load wreaths in St. Louis on Dec. 12 for Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 3,100 participating locations nationwide. The organization’s yearlong mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Volunteers will unload the wreaths at six stops throughout Nebraska. The wreaths will be stored until National Wreaths Across America Day laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
"SS Chad and Three Z are truly grateful to be able to be a part of this year's Wreaths Across America," the companies stated in a press release. "We realize how important this event is in honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We support, acknowledge, and thank all the men and women who have served in the U.S. military."
"This is our first year being involved and we are honored to be able to do our part in honoring and remembering the fallen," the release stated.
