As part of the annual in-restaurant fundraising program, the Make a Difference campaign, Arby’s restaurants raised nearly $6.1 million to support national organizations dedicated to providing kids the future they deserve. This year, over half of the funds raised ($3.4 million) will be reinvested locally in communities across America.
In Effingham, $4,000 has been granted to the Effingham Community School District Unit 40 Mentoring Program. The funds will be used to support mentoring students living in stressful environments, and often lacking access to an adult outside of their family who can provide support, encouragement and a role model to emulate. The program helps connect children and young adults to personal growth and development, and social and economic opportunity.
“This fundraiser helps to ensure that every child in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential.” said Mike Todd of Heartland Beef Inc., an Arby’s franchisee. “We’re thrilled to be able to give back and reinvest funds in Effingham for such a significant cause.”
Additional funds will be granted to Arby’s Foundation national nonprofit partners: Big Brothers Big Sisters, No Kid Hungry and Junior Achievement (3DE) to support programs focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness.
