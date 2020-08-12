Effingham County Case Managers are available to assist renters in applying for $5,000 in Emergency Rental Assistance from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the Effingham Public Library.
Funds are limited and applications are only accepted online at era.ihda.org.
If your application is approved, you will receive a grant of $5,000 that will be sent to your landlord and applied against your rent.
Applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Adult member of your household had a loss of income due to COVID-19
- Household has unpaid rent balance that began after March 1
- Household income before March 1 was less than the maximum allowed for your area.
Applications will close Aug. 21 or whenever funds are depleted.
Beginning Aug. 24 and ending Sept. 4 or when funds run out, Emergency Mortgage Assistance applications through the Illinois Housing Development Authority will be available. Homeowners behind on their mortgage due to COVID can get up to $15,000 paid to their mortgage company.
You do not have to live in Effingham County to receive assistance.
Go to era.ihda.org to apply or visit Effingham County Case Managers for assistance.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638. Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Suite 2 of the Effingham Public Library. They are also visiting communities throughout Effingham County in August and September. To see when they’ll be in your community go to effinghamlibrary.org/eccm-3 and then click on Outreach Schedule.
Since June, more than 130 individuals have been helped by the Effingham County Case Managers.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary position funded by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois.
