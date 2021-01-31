The Effingham Area Home Builders Association is offering a $500 scholarship to any 2021 graduating senior who is planning to attend a trades school, take an apprenticeship, or attend a two- or four-year college in 2021-2022 in the homebuilding field/industry.
The homebuilding industry is comprised of many different fields, such as construction management, interior and architectural design, Electricians, insulation specialist, home financing, plumbers, heating and air conditioning installation and more.
Visit the association’s website, www.effinghamHBA.com, or Facebook page, Effingham Area Home Builders Association, and download an application. Deadline is May 1.
Requirements are applicants must provide proof of apprenticeship, enrollment or acceptance letter to an accredited two or four-year college, trades school or program that will prepare you for a career in the homebuilding industry. A copy of your acceptance letter/email or a letter from the apprenticeship employer letter is acceptable.
Complete and email the scholarship application and a 500-word essay to info@effinghamHBA.com or mail it to Effingham Area Home Builders Association, Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 1323, Effingham, IL 62401. It must be postmarked by May 1.
For more information contact the Effingham Area Home Builders Association at 217-857-1672 or info@effinghamHBA.com.
