This year marks the 33rd year of the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Program.
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School.
Applications for these scholarships may be obtained through the guidance counselors at each of the high schools. Applications must be submitted by mail to the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Committee, and received by noon on April 9.
Each scholarship will be awarded based upon the following criteria:
Scholastic ability
Extracurricular school activities
Activities outside of school
Honors and awards
An essay of 750 words or less on the following topic: “Opening Opportunities: Healing and Hope”.
Additional details regarding the scholarship rules are provided with the application forms.
The Rotary Club's scholarship fund is maintained through the contributions of the club members for the purpose of honoring and encouraging the scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities and civic accomplishments of the graduating classes of Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School.
The recipients of this scholarship are recognized on a perpetual plaque displayed at each high school.
