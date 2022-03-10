This year marks the 34th year of the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Program.
The Effingham Noon Rotary Club once again will award two $1,000 scholarships: one to a college-bound senior graduating from Effingham High School, and one to a college-bound senior graduating from St. Anthony High School.
Application is via electronic form for these scholarships and may be obtained through the guidance counselors at each of the high schools. Applications must be submitted to the Effingham Rotary Club Scholarship Committee and received by 12:00 noon on April 1.
Each scholarship will be awarded based upon the following criteria:
- Scholastic ability
- Extracurricular school activities
- Activities outside of school
- Honors and awards
- An essay of 750 words or less on the following topic: “In the middle of difficulty, lies opportunity”
Additional details regarding the scholarship rules are provided with the application form.
The Rotary Club's scholarship fund is maintained from the contributions of the club members for the purpose of honoring and encouraging the scholastic achievements, extracurricular activities and civic accomplishments of the graduating classes of Effingham High School and St. Anthony High School.
The recipients of this scholarship are recognized on a perpetual plaque displayed at each high school.
