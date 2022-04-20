The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) program is now accepting applications for assistance.
Administered by the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), ILHAF is designed to assist homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households may receive up to $30,000 in assistance to pay past-due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance or homeowner/condo association fees to prevent delinquency, default and foreclosure.
Prior to being eligible to apply, potential applicants must demonstrate they have either communicated with their mortgage servicer about their inability to pay or sought counseling with a HUD-approved counseling organization. The U.S. Department of the Treasury views this assistance to be used as a “last resort,” so any application without proof of counseling will be declined.
IHDA has partnered with The Embarras River Basin Agency or ERBA to cover the counties of Alexander, Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jackson, Jasper, Jackson, Lawrence, Massac, Richland and Saline. Call for a 1:1 session prior to applying for assistance.
Applications for assistance for ILHAF are being accepted through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31. You can begin your application by visiting illinoishousinghelp.org.
ERBA is a nonprofit housing counseling agency available to help homeowners overcome technology and/or language barriers, or assist those who are already in the foreclosure process. This technical assistance is provided at no cost.
Interested homeowners are strongly encouraged to view an information webinar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-lMQ9lr1r0&t=31s
Contact the ERBA housing counselor for your county:
Cumberland, Jackson, Saline, Alexander, and Massac counties call Sandy at 217-923-3113, ext. 229.
Jasper, Richland, Lawrence and Crawford counties call Maicie at 618-783-3987, ext. 584.
