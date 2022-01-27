Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Diane Siemer Scholarship. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
The Diane Siemer Scholarship fund was established to perpetuate higher education scholarship opportunities for a general equivalency diploma (GED) or a high school diploma through a Pathways class in Effingham County. The scholarship was established by Diane’s family in honor of her long career in education.
In the early 1980s, Diane Siemer was hired by Lake Land College as a contract teacher for the GED class. Diane passionately taught the class until her retirement in 2007. During her 25 years of teaching, she worked with approximately 500 students working to obtain their GED certificate.
Several scholarships up to $2,500 each are available.
Applicants must have a GED certificate or a high school diploma through Pathways, reside in Effingham County or have participated at the Kluthe Center, have a goal of completing a certification program, a two-year associate's degree, a four-year college degree, or a vocational/technical school. Applicants must have references by GED or Pathways instructors or employers and a written essay. An applicant who will be attending Lake Land College, Mattoon, will be given preferential funding. Scholarship is not available for education higher than a bachelor’s (four-year) degree. Previous scholarship recipients who remain qualified and apply will receive preferential funding.
Applicants will need a GED or Pathways transcript and college financial aid information.
To apply, visit www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships and click on the Diane Siemer Scholarship. For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.