The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County will again offer the Chamber Community Scholarship Program in 2021, providing $1,000 continuing education scholarships to area high school seniors and adults who are starting or continuing their secondary education.
New to 2021 is the Jack Graham Scholarship for those going into health care, child care or a vocational trade.
The scholarship program is a members-only benefit with scholarships offered solely to Chamber members (in good standing), their employees and their families.
In 2020, 10 scholarships totaling $10,000 were awarded. Over the last 21 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded $222,000 in scholarships to 189 recipients. The number of scholarships given is based on the amount of sponsorship contributions received.
Applications and donations are being accepted through March 12. To become a sponsor or to apply for a scholarship visit https://www.effinghamcountychamber.com/community-resources/chamber-foundation.
