Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the newly established Altamont Community High School Baseball Scholarship. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
The Altamont Community High School Baseball Scholarship is open to any ACHS senior student who has played baseball for at least two years with one of those years being their senior year spring season. Applicants must be planning to enroll or be enrolled as a full-time college student at an accredited two or four-year college or university.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable) and college financial aid information.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.