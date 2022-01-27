Applications are now being accepted for the newly established Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship.
Applicants must be high school seniors pursuing a Secondary Education preferably in the areas of health, agriculture or the arts but not limited to those areas. Special consideration will be given to families affected by cancer. The recipient of this scholarship must exhibit high qualities of character.
The Elizabeth Ann Weidner Memorial Scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships. Applications and references must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11, for consideration.
Elizabeth first and foremost was a faithful servant of God. She valued her family and friends and worked tirelessly as a childhood cancer advocate at the local, state and national levels despite her own battle with the disease from the age of 12 until her death at 17.
Service to others was a core principle for Elizabeth in her daily life pursuits. Given the chance, she intended to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
