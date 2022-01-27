Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Dieterich Community Education Scholarship. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
The Dieterich Community Education Scholarship was established to provide tuition money to graduating students from Dieterich High School. The scholarship applicant must be currently enrolled in Dieterich High School and be a resident of the Dieterich Community Unit 30 School District. Applicant must have attended eight consecutive years of school at DCUSD for full benefit. Less than four consecutive years of attendance at DCUSD will not qualify the student for any benefits. The applicant must attend a post-secondary school in state or out of state that receives state or federal funding, must make progress toward a college degree or certificate and must be a full-time student.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable), and college financial aid information.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
