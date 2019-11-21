Effingham County in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo) is introducing the TestIT app for android and iOS cell phones. This app is free to download from the app stores on smartphones.
Simply run the test and the results will let you know the internet speed at your location, as well as notify NACo in order to better inform Congress of the limitations of high-speed internet in rural areas. The current formula used by the federal government does not accurately reflect high-speed internet access in rural areas, and your help by using this app will give them better data to help ensure funding for more complete coverage.
Run the test and the results are reported. You can run the test in various locations — home, work, school, church or from the field — as often as you like to help compile results. It's free and fast.
