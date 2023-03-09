Apex Clean Energy and Violet Solar have awarded the first round of grants within Jasper County as part of the Violet Solar Community Grant Program.
The grant program is one way that Apex contributes to pressing community needs and strives to make a meaningful impact at the local level. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve Jasper County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education and health and recreation. During this cycle, grant funds were distributed to the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce and Jasper County Boys and Girls Park in the amounts of $2,000 and $3,000, respectively.
The Jasper County Chamber of Commerce works to build better business relationships and bring economic investment to the county. The grant funds will go toward the annual Fall Festival, for which Apex will sponsor the musical entertainment.
“These funds will help provide more activities for the whole community,” said Sarah Diel Kinkade, the chamber’s director. “It also helps us bring new folks into the festival, increase attendance, and share the tradition of fun we have with this long-running event.”
Jasper County Boys and Girls Park provides a safe, fun and appropriately competitive environment for playing baseball and softball. The park’s objective is to instill values of sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and courage in children in the community — and inspire them to become decent, healthy and trustworthy adults. The grant funds will go toward the building of an open-air pavilion in the park for families and community members to use year-round.
“This grant will get us a significant way toward finishing the pavilion,” said board member Grant White. “We really appreciate the funding for something that will be a great amenity for the community. We hope to partner with Apex and Violet Solar on future projects as well.”
“We’re thrilled to support these organizations that make a real impact in the lives of residents here in Jasper County,” said Violet Solar field manager Josh Hartke, who launched the grant program. “Having grown up in the area and attended the Fall Festival many times, I’m personally excited to help make that event happen.”
