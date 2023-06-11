Apex Clean Energy and Violet Solar have awarded the next round of grants within Jasper County as part of the Violet Solar Community Grant Program.
The grant program is one way that Apex contributes to pressing community needs and strives to make a meaningful impact at the local level. These funds are allocated to support programs that serve Jasper County through economic development, environmental sustainability, education, and health and recreation. During this cycle, grant funds were distributed to Jasper County Boys and Girls Park and the Sainte Marie Foundation’s Cork and Pork Festival.
Jasper County Boys and Girls Park provides a safe, fun and appropriately competitive environment for playing baseball and softball. The park’s objective is to instill values of sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, and courage in children in the community — and inspire them to become decent, healthy and trustworthy adults. The grant funds will go toward the building of an open-air pavilion in the park for families and community members to use year-round. This marks the second award given to the park through the Violet Solar Community Grant Program.
“This grant will really help us in finishing the pavilion,” said board member Grant White. “We really appreciate the funding for something that will benefit all the young people in the county. We hope to partner with Apex and Violet Solar on future projects as well.”
Every year, the Sainte Marie Foundation hosts the Cork and Pork Festival, which celebrates community and the rural lifestyle, as well as the history of the Sainte Marie area. Multiple events are associated with the festival, and the grant funds are targeted toward the provision of live musical entertainment. All profits from the event go to local community organizations, which have received $188,000 to date. This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, July 8.
“We’re thrilled to support these organizations and events here in Jasper County,” said Apex Illinois Field Manager Josh Hartke. “Apex wants to make a positive contribution to the communities where we build projects, and these organizations are already doing that — some since I was a kid in the area myself. Supporting them is a very easy choice.”
The goal of the Violet Solar Community Grant Program is to fund projects and programs that build healthy communities. Violet Solar will award grant funds on a quarterly basis. Those interested in applying for future rounds of funding should visit www.violetsolarpower.com/grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.