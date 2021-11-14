The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) is once again offering rental assistance for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted due to COVID and are at least 30 days behind in rent. The program is called the 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP).
If you are a renter in Illinois and are behind on rent due to COVID-19, you may be eligible for up to $25,000 and 18 months of emergency rental payments. The application process for the Illinois Rental Payment Program will open on Monday, Dec. 6, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Both renters and landlords can apply for assistance. For more information about the ILRPP, go to ihda.org/about-ihda/illinois-rental-payment-program.
The applications will be available on the IHDS website at www.illinoishousinghelp.org.
Tenant application requirements include:
- Valid and accessible email address (working email address is required)
- Illinois resident and this is the primary residence
- Rent is behind by at least 30 days
- Suffering financial hardship due to COVID
- Government-issued photo ID
- Proof of address
- Proof of 2020 household income (must be below 80% of the area median income)
- Proof of public assistance (if applicable)
- Monthly rent amount and past-due rent amount
The Effingham County Case Managers will be offering assistance completing those applications.
The IHDA is still working on providing all of the information for this most recent opportunity and how it works. For more information, and to stay up to date, visit the Effingham County Case Manager at the Effingham Public Library Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. The Case Manager is also available to assist with applying for food stamps, Medicaid and other state and federal programs, as well as help with unemployment issues. This is a free service that is offered on a first come, first-served basis. Call the Effingham County Case Manager at 224-209-6638 for more information.
