The 46th annual Day of Prayer for Life was held on June 24 at St. Francis Church, Teutopolis, with approximately 280 people in attendance throughout the day.
The day began at 8 a.m. with Mass celebrated by Father Dat Hoang, OFM, and was followed by continuous prayer and worship. Father Dominic Vahling was guest celebrant and homilist for the closing Mass, and was assisted by concelebrating priests, Father Dean Probst, Father John Titus, Father Joe Carlos, Father Michal Rosa, Father Braden Maher, Father Adam Prichard and Father Michael Meinhart.
Thanks goes to all the prayer leaders of the continuous hours of prayer by Effingham Deanery Catholic churches and other volunteers.
