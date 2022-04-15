The Anna-Jo Garden Club received a beautiful furnished Log Cabin dollhouse from Jerald Meyer of Anna, IL. Mr. Meyer donated the dollhouse he built to help the Anna-Jo Garden Club raise money for the Gold Star Memorial Marker project. The donation is in honor of his nephew Eddie Meyer, who was killed during the Vietnam War, while serving his country.
Eddie was born on May 18, 1948 and he died May 19, 1967 one day after his celebrating his 19th birthday in Vietnam. Eddie and his family’s story is one example why Garden Clubs of Illinois, District VII and the Anna-Jo Garden Club is committed to place a Gold Star Family Memorial Marker in Southern Illinois, to honor those who gave their life for our freedom. Mr. Meyer served in the Army from 1956-58. The Moss Creek Log Cabin Dollhouse is 24 ¼ inches wide x 17 ½ inches deep x 21 ¼ inches high and comes fully furnished, even with the moose head over the fireplace.
Since 1945, the Blue Star Memorial Markers honor all living service men and women of the United States of America. The Gold Star Memorial Marker honors the families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. On November 11, 1997, The Anna-Jo Garden Club added a Blue Star Memorial Marker to the Anna-Jo Garden Club Park, located in Anna, IL. Although there are many Blue Star Memorial Markers throughout Illinois, there are only two Gold Star Markers in the state of Illinois. They are located in Peoria and the Chicago land area. The Gold Star Memorial Marker will be placed on the park’s memorial stone along with the Blue Star Marker. A Gold Star Memorial Marker, residing in southern Illinois, will be our way of honoring all of Southern Illinois Gold Star families.
If you would like to purchase a raffle ticket for this beautiful dollhouse, tickets will be available at the Anna-Jo Garden Club Spring Plant Sale, on May 14th, the Annabelle Festival at the Anna-Jo Garden Club booth on June 11th, and the Anna-Jo Garden Club’s Garden Walk & 70th Anniversary Party on June 30th, at the Anna-Jo Garden Community Park, in Anna, IL, next to McDonalds. The drawing and winning ticket will be announced on June 30th during the Garden Walk evening event. Tickets are one for a dollar or six for five dollars. This dollhouse is valued over $250.00. Let’s honor Eddie and Meyer family by taking a chance on this worthy raffle.
This project will provide a healing atmosphere within the park and pay honor to those soldiers and their families. The dedication ceremony is planned for September 25, 2022, on Gold Star Mother's Day, at the Anna-Jo Garden Community Park.
Can’t attend the above events? Send a check with your name and phone number to the club’s treasurer and we will fill out our tickets for you. Your presence is not required for the drawing on June 30th, but we would love for all to attend the Garden Walk and help us celebrate our club’s 70th Anniversary.
Betty Sirles, AJGC Treasurer
P.O. Box 130
Alto Pass, Il 62905-0130
Memo: Log Cabin Dollhouse
Remember to include your phone number.
To donate to the Gold Star:
Memo: Gold Star
