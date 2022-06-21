Ann Deters elected Illinois Chamber of Commerce Board chairperson

Ann Deters with Vantage Outsourcing is the new chairperson of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Deters was elected to the position, which is two years in length, during a board meeting recently at Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service in Elmhurst.
“The Illinois Chamber is delighted to welcome Ann Deters to the team,” said Illinois Chamber President and CEO Todd Maisch. “With Ann’s incredibly diverse background in the business community, she has shown what it takes to be a strong industry leader and what it means to be a successful entrepreneur. We look forward to an electrifying next two years.”
Deters, of Effingham, has served on various boards as well as CEO over the past 35 years. Deters started three highly successful companies in the health care sector, where she gained a breadth of experience in health care, technology and the financial service industries. This experience is complemented by Deter’s legacy as a fifth-generation entrepreneur.
“I look forward to working closely with the expert staff of the Illinois Chamber,” said Deters. “This organization is such an important part of the business community – from its unerring dedication to Illinois businesses to developing positive outcomes in every legislative session.”
“I also want to thank Brent Eichelberger, my predecessor, for fostering a strong framework of community and outward thinking during his two-year tenure as chairperson. I look forward to further progress upon the foundation he built.”
Eichelberger, President and CEO of Illinois Market Commerce Bank, said, “I have enjoyed my time as Board Chairperson learning in depth about the Illinois Chamber and working with talented individuals. Ann will be a great advocate and leader for the board, Illinois businesses and the chamber staff. Her expertise and business acumen will be a strong asset for the chamber's work towards Stronger Business. Stronger Illinois."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.