The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter, NSDAR honored two volunteers in the community with the DAR Community Service Award at its recent meeting.
The chapter can give two Community Service Awards yearly to candidates who go above and beyond in their volunteer efforts to make communities the best they can be. When the committee chooses candidates for the awards, they research their volunteer history and ask friends, families or co-workers (past and present) to write letters of recommendation. The candidate information is then sent to the state for approval of presenting the awards.
This year the awards were presented to Carol Gapsis and Kim Ray. The committee received letters of recommendation full of accolades about these ladies, including caring, fully engaged, making a difference, gives 150%, works quietly behind the scenes, and “getting it done."
Carol’s volunteer service includes helping those in need, being involved in a variety of women’s organizations, including SWAN and Violence Against Women, serving as Executive Director of The Cross at Crossroads, and raising awareness in the community about human trafficking.
This is just a drop in the bucket of the volunteer information received by the chapter. Carol is the first-ever chaplain for the Effingham Fire Department, which joined the chapter in presenting the award to her. Also at the presentation were her daughter and a past co-worker.
Kim’s service includes working behind the scenes for the Tri-County Fire Protection District fundraisers, keeping Beecher City beautiful with her garden designs at Beecher City Park and Beecher City Library, planting and maintaining the gardens, and willingness to share her talents. She volunteers at the library decorating and in the after-school program. She helps those in need and has played the piano for the Beecher City United Methodist Church for 50 years.
She was joined at the awards presentation by her husband.
