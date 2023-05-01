Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter, NSDAR honors American History Essay winners

The Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter, NSDAR honored the winners of the American History Essay Contest and the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest at their recent membership meeting.
The American History Essay is open to grades 5-8. Information was sent out to area schools early in the school year with the rules and the theme. The theme is chosen each year by the National Society. This year the students were tasked with imagining they were a delegate to the Second Continental Congress, writing about which colony they were from and what was important for them to accomplish for that colony. The High School contest is open to grades 9-12. The information went out to all area high schools with the theme being to write about a figure of their choosing from the Revolutionary War period.
Winners were presented a certificate and pin for each grade level the chapter had entries for. This chapter presented the following awards:
Fifth Grade: Teegan Burrus, Altamont Grade School
Sixth Grade: Paige Pittman, Sacred Heart School
Seventh Grade: Meghan Goeckner, Goeckner School for Girls, daughter of Joel and Jessica Goeckner
High School: Norah Frost, St. Anthony High School, daughter of Robb and Leigh Frost
