This year's American History Essay winners were fifth-grader Justin Neu from Beecher City Grade School, sixth-grader Julia Goeckner of Altamont, and seventh-grader Elle Hohenbary from Sacred Heart Grade School.
The students were tasked with composing an essay relating the experience of a passenger on the Mayflower in honor of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage. The three winners were selected from essays submitted by fifth through eighth graders from area schools as well as home-school students.
Essays were judged by two members and one non-member, with a winner chosen for each grade that submitted essays. The students were honored with certificates and medals for their accomplishments.
