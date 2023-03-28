Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter DAR honors Good Citizens winners

Front row, from left, are Maddie Rincker, Anna Hetzel; back row, from left, Adrien Fitzjarrald, Lanie Tedrick, Logan Redman, Gracie Heckert and Callie Gephart. Not pictured is August Siemer.

Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR recently honored eight area seniors as the DAR Good Citizens winners from their respective schools.

The students were picked out of their senior class by school faculty. They were chosen not only for their academic achievements but also for their volunteerism and community involvement. Qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism are also criteria that is looked at for each student. The students were honored with certificates and pins from the chapter at a recent brunch along with their parents.

Altamont High School: Lanie Tedrick, daughter of Chris and Nikki Tedrick

Beecher City High School: Gracie Heckert, daughter of Andrew and Katy Noble

Cowden-Herrick High School: Logan Redman, son of Robert and Teresa Redman

Dieterich High School: Callie Gephart, daughter of Travis and Tracy Gephart

Effingham High School: Anna Hetzel, daughter of Matthew and Amanda Hetzel

St. Anthony High School: Adrien Fitzjarrald, daughter of Shawn and Donna Fitzjarrald

Stewardson-Strasberg High School: Maddie Rincker, daughter of Doug and Maria Rincker

Teutopolis High School: August Siemer, son of Martin and Lisa Siemer

