Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter DAR honors Good Citizens winners

Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR recently honored eight area seniors as the DAR Good Citizens winners from their respective schools.
The students were picked out of their senior class by school faculty. They were chosen not only for their academic achievements but also for their volunteerism and community involvement. Qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism are also criteria that is looked at for each student. The students were honored with certificates and pins from the chapter at a recent brunch along with their parents.
Altamont High School: Lanie Tedrick, daughter of Chris and Nikki Tedrick
Beecher City High School: Gracie Heckert, daughter of Andrew and Katy Noble
Cowden-Herrick High School: Logan Redman, son of Robert and Teresa Redman
Dieterich High School: Callie Gephart, daughter of Travis and Tracy Gephart
Effingham High School: Anna Hetzel, daughter of Matthew and Amanda Hetzel
St. Anthony High School: Adrien Fitzjarrald, daughter of Shawn and Donna Fitzjarrald
Stewardson-Strasberg High School: Maddie Rincker, daughter of Doug and Maria Rincker
Teutopolis High School: August Siemer, son of Martin and Lisa Siemer
