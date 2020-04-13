Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR recently honored seven area seniors who were chosen as the DAR Good Citizens winners from their respective schools.
These students were picked out of their senior class by school faculty. They were chosen not only for their academic achievements but also for their volunteerism and community involvement. Qualities such as dependability, service, leadership and patriotism are also criteria that is looked at for each student.
The students were honored with certificates and pins from the chapter. The Good Citizens awards were purchased with a donation from chapter member Sheila Sipes in honor of her late grandson.
Adam P. Alexander from Altamont High School is the son of Tamara Curtner. Adam plays the clarinet, saxophone, violin, ukulele and drums. Adam is active in band as a leader and drum major, chorus and theater. He plans to attend Kaskaskia College for two years then transfer to a four-year university to become a music educator to teach others about the passion of music and how it can affect the way children grow.
Audra S. Doedtman attends Beecher City High School and is the daughter of David and Vanessa Doedtman. Audra is active in school and the community. She is a member of CEO (elected Chief Finance Officer of her class), FBLA, Drama Club, History Club, FSA, FFA, scholar bowl, Senior Class President; volunteers at Faith Lutheran Church, Ballard Nature Center and other organizations in the community; and still finds time to work at the First State Bank of Beecher City. She plans to attend Indiana State University and earn a bachelor’s degree in financial services with a concentration in financial planning and becoming a Certified Financial Planner.
MacKenzie F. Blackerby attends Cowden-Herrick High School and is the daughter of Kyle and Heather Blackerby. MacKenzie is active at school as a cheerleader and is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Science Club, Student Council and Yearbook. She also volunteers in the nursery at her local church. MacKenzie is currently mentoring a young girl from a dysfunctional home. She is already enrolled in a school for modeling and acting in St. Louis and in June will be traveling to Los Angeles to build her career. She also plans on getting a degree in business.
Will J. Thoele is from Dieterich High School and is the son of Anthony and Susan Thoele. Some of his many activities include Scholar Bowl (Captain this year), Spanish Club, WYSE, Choir, AV Club (President this year), Drama/Tech Club and CEO. His plans after high school are to attend Lake Land College for two years before transferring to a university, possibly in Europe, to study history or philosophy/theology.
Camryn Crowell is from Effingham High School and the daughter of Jeff and Lisa Crowell. She is ranked first in her class. Camryn has been active in school and the community, including taking part in Spanish Club, Student Council, Art Club, Math Club, basketball, National Honor Society, Academic Hall of Fame, Marketing Officer for Effingham CEO Class, volunteering in her church’s youth ministry, Crisis Nursery, Blessings in a Backpack, Salvation Army bell ringer, doing annual summer mission trips, and participating in various service opportunities for the National Honor Society. Camryn plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Media and Cinema Studies and minor in Communications. With this degree, she wants to pursue a career in graphic design or become a media communications director.
Martina C. Gratz is from Stewardson-Strasburg High School and is the daughter of James Gratz and Rachel Gratz. Her school activities include Spanish Club, Business Club, National Honor Society, Drama Club, FBLA, WYSE Club, LEO Club, Scholastic Bowl and volleyball. She volunteers in her community by planting trees, working with the blind, Christmas Caroling, is a member of her church LYF youth group, and helps the local 4-H shooting club — she has shot competitively for the last six years — to promote and teach gun safety. She is the back-to-back Illinois State Champion for Air Rifle and .22 (Smallbore) and has secured her spot at two different USA Work Cup Teams for Smallbore. Her college plans are to attend West Virginia or Ole Miss and major in Business and maybe get a degree in Accounting. She wants to join the College Rifle Team for NCAA Division 1, and then may move to Colorado Springs to become a Resident Athlete at the Olympic Training Center.
Nicholas Max Tensen VII attends Teutopolis High School and is the son of Nick and Kathy Tensen. His high school activities include Student Council, Robotics Club, Band (plays trombone and guitar), Drama Club, Art Club, Spanish Club, Scholar Bowl, WYSE and National Honor Society. He volunteers through scouting, working at community breakfasts, and on mission trips. He has also worked at Wessel’s as a stockman. Nicholas has won many awards in the fields of math, physics and science at regionals and sectionals. He is hoping to attend the University of Illinois and become an aerospace engineer.
