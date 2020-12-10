During its Annual Business Meeting on Dec. 2, members of the Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities (IARF) elected Andy Kistler, Executive Director of Community Support Systems in Teutopolis, to its 2021 Board of Directors.
“The team at Community Support Systems are always engaged with colleagues and other providers around Illinois in ways to help the organization meet its mission,” said Josh Evans, IARF President & CEO. “Andy has been a long-time advocate for the staff and individuals served at CSS and an example to all provider leadership in advocating to the General Assembly and state government on the importance of our service array to healthy communities. I’m looking forward to his leadership on our board.”
Community Support Systems annually serves more than 3,100 infants, children and adults with disabilities and their families through advocacy, housing, employment and family support programs and employs more than 130 staff.
IARF is Illinois’ largest statewide association of community-based providers serving children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities and serious mental illnesses.
“Andy has brought incredible ideas to the association to try and improve services and enhance our workforce — I’m looking forward to his voice on the board,” said Tony Di Vittorio, current Chair of the IARF Board of Directors and President of Clearbrook in Arlington Heights. “I applaud the IARF membership for voting in the slate of 2021 directors to lead the association into the future.”
“For nearly 50 years, IARF has successfully advocated for improved services and supports for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout our state,” said Andy. “The efforts of IARF are second to none when developing and advocating policy to enhance the lives of many. I look forward to serving on the IARF board of directors and welcome the opportunity to influence policy, advocacy and community rehabilitation services throughout Illinois.”
