Andrew Probst wins TJHS National Geographic Geobee

Teutopolis Junior High School eighth-grader Andrew Probst won first place in the National Geographic Geobee, with another eighth-grader, Tyler Petersen, finishing second.
The National Geographic GeoBee is a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history and earth science.
The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.
In addition to the GeoBee, National Geographic also offers classroom resources, student experiences and professional development opportunities for educators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.