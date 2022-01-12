Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation donates cardiac rehab equipment to hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently received a $5,000 donation from the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF) for the purchase of total body trainer recumbent bike for the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation patients. At the check presentation were, from left, Leon Gobczynski; Greg Uebinger, board member of the AGBHF; (in front) Ashley Ludwig, board member of the AGBHF; Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger, chairperson of the AGBHF; and St. Anthony’s representatives Audrey Dhom, cardiac rehab nurse; Bobbi Kinkelaar, chief nursing officer; Angela Kelly, director of surgical services and cardiovascular services; Michael Wall, director of philanthropy; and Chad Markham, president and CEO.