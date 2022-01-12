Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation donates cardiac rehab equipment to hospital

HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital recently received a donation of $5,000 from the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF) for the purchase of a total body trainer recumbent bike for the hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation patients.
The Physiomax Total Body Trainer is an essential tool in cardiac rehabilitation. It is designed to provide a low-impact upper body cardio and strength-training workout from a safe, seated position. It has an ergonomic design and a full range of resistance. This range makes it adaptable to those who are physically active to those who have arthritis, limited mobility, or use a wheelchair.
Angela Kelly, director of surgical services and cardiovascular services at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, expressed her appreciation for the donation.
“This piece of equipment is so helpful because all of our patients in cardiac rehab can use this, even those with mobility issues," she said. “We are grateful to the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation for their partnership in improving the health of our area residents.”
Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger, chairperson of the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, explained why the AGBHF wanted to make this donation to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
“Our current partnership with HSHS St. Anthony’s has been so wonderful. In addition to the screenings that we do with student athletes in the area, we wanted to expand our partnership to provide this equipment to help those people who need rehab after experiencing a cardiac event,” she said. “At the end of the day, it is our mission to help as many people as possible and we know this equipment will help us do just that.”
For questions or more information about the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation, contact Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger at 217-240-0877 or stephuebinger@gmail.com. She serves on the board of the Andrew Gobczynski Big Heart Foundation (AGBHF). The AGBHF has also partnered with St. Anthony’s to serve the community and help prevent premature deaths of seemingly healthy young athletes through their Athletic Heart Screening Program, as well as previously providing funding for the purchase of Kardia Mobile devices and iPads to screen adults for atrial fibrillation (A-Fib). The AGBHF has also previously funded the purchase of other cardiac rehab equipment at St. Anthony’s. The AGBHF was formed in memory of Andrew Gobczynski, a former Teutopolis and EIU basketball standout, who died at 33 because of cardiomyopathy, a condition no one knew about.
