'An Evening With Matt Poss and Dani Flowers' Aug. 27

Poss Music Works NFP presents "An Evening With Matt Poss and Dani Flowers" at The Stage at Lake Sara on Friday, Aug. 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7 and ends by 10. The show is free to the public and is for all ages.
Matt Poss has been a stalwart of the Americana music scene in the region for over two decades, releasing many albums during that time. While Poss’ standard show consists of a five-piece band, the audience will be treated to a more intimate night of music, featuring him and his acoustic guitar and maybe a guest musician or two.
Dani Flowers will also be performing in the show. Flowers is a country singer-songwriter who has spent quite a bit of time in Nashville, Tennessee, honing her craft. She still returns to Nashville for shows on a regular basis. Flowers will open the show and spend some time sitting in with Matt Poss.
“I’m a Dani Flowers fan and have been wanting to do a show with her,” Matt Poss said. “I’m looking forward to hearing her sing and maybe swapping some songs with her, guitar pull style.”
The family friendly show will feature face painting and a bar with a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages as well as beer, wine and spirits. There will be no food sold, patrons can bring food or enjoy dinner at Pinkies, next door. There will be a tip jar passed, so bring cash if you wish to support the show in that way.
As with all public events, patrons should acquaint themselves with COVID precautions prescribed by the CDC and plan to follow them.
