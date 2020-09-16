Amy Beckman named Effingham Employee of the Quarter

Amy Beckman was awarded the City of Effingham Employee of the Quarter as a part of the city’s Employee Recognition Program.
The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who demonstrates either distinguished or extraordinary service during the fiscal quarter or other accomplishments that typically go unnoticed but are worthy of recognition.
Beckman was nominated for her hard work in going above and beyond to show her abilities and dedication to staff and organization, especially during the recent pandemic. Beckman has been willing to learn, train and tackle new tasks beyond her position, all while working from home during the pandemic. Beckman has consistently shown her loyalty, dedication and positive work ethic to the City of Effingham.
If you notice a city employee going above and beyond to serve you, please let the city know by calling City Hall at 217-342-5300, emailing kemperja@ci.effingham.il.us or by using the Effingham Connection App.
