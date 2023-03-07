Stewardson Wilbur Braughton Legion and Auxiliary 611 announced Americanism Essay winners.
The title of this year's essay was "Who Are Our Modern Day Patriots?"
The list of essay winners is as follows:
Class I (seventh and eighth grade) — Brooke Schumacher, first place; Jaelyn Howe, second place; Shae Conder, third place
Class II (ninth and 10 grade) — Grace Carroll, first place; Finn Greenwood, second place; Lucas Davis, third place
Class III (11th and 12th grade) — Henry Vonderheide, first place; Ella Kinkelaar, second place; Tanor Pemberton, third place
Ninety essays were submitted. The first-place winner in each essay class have been forwarded to the District for further judging.
