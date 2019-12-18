On Dec, 17, the Effingham American Legion Post 120, the Ladies Auxiliary and Edgewood American Legion Post 1168 Ladies Auxiliary participated in the Legion’s Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave Program.
During the Christmas season, this program provides all veterans in nursing homes a special gift from the American Legion, plus a big “thank you” for serving in the defense of the United States of America. Some of the gifts included jackets, sweat suits and blankets.
Participating were Shirley Campton, Gifts to the Yanks Chairwoman, and Gloria Hissong, vice president, and son Hank from the Edgewood American Legion Post 1168 Ladies Auxiliary; Gene Jackson, Post 120 member, Shirley Cheadle, Post 120 Ladies Auxiliary member.
The Legion wishes to thank all veterans for their service and staff at all the facilities visited this year. The three centers visited were Evergreen, Effingham and Lakeland.
