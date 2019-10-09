American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the October 8, 2019 meeting. Roll call was taken with six officers present.
Membership Chairman Bonnie Lawrence reported there were 70 paid Seniors, 25 paid Juniors, 24 unpaid members, for a total of 81%.
Veteran Bob Brown was present with his wife Clara, daughter Lori Brown and granddaughter Kylie Brown, to share his adventures as a Veteran on the September 24, 2019 Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Mission 58. Mr. Brown thanked the Unit for their financial assistance as well as the ‘mail call’ cards.
Cinda Held reported on the 19th District Fall Convention held on September 28th in Rantoul. The 2020 Americanism essay theme is “What Can I Do to Unite This Country.” The 19th District membership caravan will be November 2nd and 3rd. The 19th District Junior Fall Convention will be October 27th at Windsor. The Past President Parley luncheon will be April 26, 2020 in Deland.
Truck or Treat at Stewardson-Strasburg School will be Monday, October 28th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Linda Oakley and Pam Hutton-Campbell will work the table. Pam put together post cards to put in the children’s backpacks about the Auxiliary’s table which will also be collecting items for the Danville VA Veterans.
The Halloween Candy Buy Back will be Saturday, November 2nd from 1:00 – 3:00. It will be $1 per pound with a five pound maximum. Postcards will be put in the children’s backpacks. Linda Oakley, Bonnie Lawrence, Evelyn Augenstein and Cinda Held will be available to work the Buy Back.
The VA Collection Drive for the Danville VA Veterans will be conducted again this fall.
The Fall Forum will be on October 26th at Farmer City. Jill Layton, Cinda Held, Sarah Wyckoff and Linda Oakley will be attending.
The Halloween Soup Supper will be on Friday, October 25th. Marilyn Montgomery will call for the pies and cakes. Unit members signed up for the items they will be donating for the supper.
Cinda Held, MaRanda McClain, Becca Caldwell and Sarah Wyckoff will work the kitchen for the November 3rd Toy & Tool sale. Jill Layton, Bonnie Lawrence and Evelyn Augenstein will work the kitchen at the December 8th Toy & Tool sale.
National Education Week is November 18 – 22.
The American Legion Auxiliary’s 100th Anniversary is November 10, 2019.
Marge Green is the only living Charter Member of Liberty Unit 289. Motion made by Linda Oakley, seconded and carried, that the Unit pay her dues. Jill Layton will send the information to Strasburg Mayor Cinda Held for a possible Proclamation.
Jill Layton sent an email to the Unit members regarding the 2019 Illinois State Capitol Veterans Day Display where a Wall of Honor will be displayed in the Capitol Rotunda from November 4 – November 15.
The Unit’s Christmas party will be at the December 10th Unit meeting with a $5 gift exchange. 19th District President Sandy Kirby will be a guest.
