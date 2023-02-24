American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the Feb. 14 meeting.
Membership Chairman Becca Caldwell gave an update on Liberty Unit 289’s membership. The Unit has less than 10 members who had not yet paid their dues.
The Strasburg Unit endorsed Jill Layton, for the 2023-2024 office of Department Second Vice President. The Unit endorsed Linda Oakley for the office of 2023-2024 19th District Treasurer.
The charter was draped in a moving ceremony in memory of Connie Storm Avery. Connie was a 65-plus year member of the Strasburg Auxiliary. Connie passed away on Feb. 2, 2023 at the age of 71.
The Unit will once again be making noodles for Easter. Orders must be placed by March 3.
During the Strasburg City-Wide Rummage Sale on May 27, the Unit will set up a table with a special sale of discontinued Rada. The Unit will also be distributing poppies on that day.
On Monday, Jan. 16th, (National Day of Service - Martin Luther King’s birthday), Strasburg Unit hosted 19th District members in making stuffed bears to go along with Department President Janet’s theme with bears. This was the Hugs for Heroes. These stuffed bears were given to the Department of Children and Family Services, to the Children’s Advocacy Center, and to law enforcement. They will be given to children in times of crisis. There is another day of sewing/stuffing bears on Monday, February 20th in Urbana.
The Showcase of Trees was a success. Doreen Whybrew won first place with her Monopoly tree. She will receive a $50 gift card for Wurst Place in Windsor. $163.65 was raised which will go towards the Unit’s goal to raise $1,000 for a full scholarship.
Cinda Held will be taking the Poppy Poster information to the schools. She will also speak g to the Junior girls about ALA Illini Girls State. ALA IGS delegates will be chosen in March or April.
HUD/VASH has asked for sandwich bags with 1 dryer sheet and 1 washer pod for the vets to do loads of clothes for the homeless. Bonnie Lawrence will be purchasing the laundry pods, the baggies, and the dryer sheets. The Unit will complete this service project prior to their March meeting commencing.
Jill Layton made a motion to purchase an Easter Bunny costume. The Unit will use this every year at their Annual Easter Egg Hunt. The Easter Bunny will be available for pictures as well with the children.
A letter was received from Department that the Unit’s updated Constitution & Bylaws were received, reviewed and approved.
Report night will be April 11 at 6 a.m. The 19th District Spring Convention will be Sunday, April 2nd in Neoga at 9 a.m. The Past Presidents’ Parley luncheon will be on the same day at 1 p.m. The Halloween Soup Supper is set for Saturday, October 21st. The Unit’s Christmas Store is set for Dec. 15 and 16.
Delegates for the April 2 Spring District Meeting: Linda Oakley, Cinda Held, Jill Layton, Sarah Wyckoff, and Bonnie Lawrence. Alternates: Jamie Brown, Becca Caldwell, Charlene Telgmann, and Skylar Vonderheide.
The Americanism Essay Contest was, "Who Are Our Modern Day Patriots?"
Winners of the American Legion Essay Contest from Strasburg were:
7th-8th grades:
1st - Brady Wallin 2nd - Rosalyn Reel 3rd - Kennedy Kull 4th - Anderlynn Reynolds
9-10th grades
1st - Brenna Musson 2nd - Hayden Bowers 3rd - Melanie Probst 4th - Edie Wittenberg
11-12th grades
1st - Marissa Daniels 2nd - Nathaniel Gracey 3rd - Jordan Wittenberg 4th - Morgan Mathis
Skylar Vonderheide won the door prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.