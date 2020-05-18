American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 President Sarah Wyckoff called to order the May 12 meeting via Zoom conferencing.
The Americanism Essay winners were announced:
Seventh-Eighth Grade
First place — Ellie Wittenberg
Second place — Serenity Schultz
Third place — Morgan Mathis
Fourth place — Hannah Davis
Ninth-10th Grade
First place — Isabella Braden
Second place — Maddie Rincker
Third place — Samantha Gaugh
11th-12th Grade
First place — Sierra Cameron
Second place — Rachel Kessler
Third place — Angela Thomas
Fourth place — Grace Rincker
Ellie Wittenberg won third place in the 19th District.
Rachel Kessler was awarded the Mary Anderson Memorial Scholarship.
The Unit voted to donate $50 toward the District’s PPP Nursing Scholarships. With the shelter-in-place, fundraisers throughout the state for the nursing scholarships have not been able to occur, so the scholarship funds are extremely low.
The Department of Illinois Legion and Auxiliary Boards voted to follow National wherein the 2019-2020 Department, Division, District and Unit officers and chairmen — if they agree to do so — will continue on as the same officers and chairmen for the 2020-2021 year.
Liberty Unit 289’s officers and chairmen for the 2019-2020 year will remain the same throughout the 2020-2021 year.
Discussion was held as to when the Unit would be distributing poppies, either during the village's Rummage Sales Day if it remains on the calendar or the evening of Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, as people are preparing for the Fourth of July weekend.
The Unit decided there would be no Unit meeting in June. The Unit also decided to celebrate the August meeting by having Taco Tuesday.
The Zoom meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.
Unit Secretary Jill Layton
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.