Ameren Illinois is partnering with the City of Effingham to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.
Ameren Illinois is replacing approximately 150 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights to LEDs to help the City save energy. Replacement started Aug. 6 and should be completed by Aug. 11. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of locally trained electrical workers.
"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said David Walters, director of Division Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide the City of Effingham with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."
LED streetlight benefits include:
- Saving money with enhanced reliability and three times longer life expectancy
- Using 55-65% less energy than the older technology
- Reducing maintenance and operational costs
- Protecting the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions
- Improving nighttime visibility
- Producing a cool white light similar to moonlight
Ameren Illinois will be replacing streetlights throughout its service territory. By the end of this year, Ameren Illinois will have replaced 50,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.