Ameren Illinois announced that funding is available for small businesses and nonprofits that have fallen behind on their electric bills.
Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until June 30, or until the funds are exhausted.
“This has been a challenging time for many small businesses and nonprofits that have experienced economic hardship due to COVID-19,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. “As these organizations begin to re-establish their operations, it’s my hope that this funding will help them along the road to recovery.”
To be considered, businesses must have an active, nonresidential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principle office in Illinois. Eligible businesses may include, but are not limited to: small commercial enterprises, restaurants, clothing stores, hair salons, flower shops, and fitness facilities. Eligible nonprofits may include, but are not limited to: schools, day cares, senior centers, religious organizations, community organizations and charitable organizations.
Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account. To apply, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call the Ameren Illinois Business Center at 800.232.2477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.