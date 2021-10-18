Ameren Illinois announced funding is available for small businesses and nonprofits that have fallen behind on their electric bills. Under the company's COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until Oct. 31 or until the funds are exhausted.
"The road to recovery has been long, as many small businesses and nonprofits continue to struggle from the effects of the pandemic," said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois. "We encourage businesses who have fallen behind to apply for this grant, so they can get the assistance they need to move forward."
To be considered, businesses must have an active, non-residential account, 50 or fewer full-time employees, and a principal office in Illinois. Eligible businesses may include, but are not limited to small commercial enterprises, restaurants, clothing stores, hair salons, flower shops and fitness facilities. Eligible nonprofits may include, but are not limited to schools, day cares, senior centers, religious organizations, community organizations and charitable organizations.
Grant recipients will have the funds applied to their Ameren Illinois electric account. To apply, visit AmerenIllinois.com/Recovery or call the Ameren Illinois Business Center at 800-232-2477.
Ameren Illinois also offers energy efficiency programs to help small businesses and nonprofits reduce their energy usage and save money. Eligible business customers can receive a free smart thermostat and free lighting assessment to identify energy-savings opportunities. For more information call 866-800-0747 or visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/Recovery.
